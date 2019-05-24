Speech to Text for Capital Murder Trial Continues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

killing his 20-month-old daughter will continue this morning. lionel francis is facing capital murder charges after huntsville police say he killed his daughter in 20-16 - following an argument with her mother. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us now with whats expected in court today. good morning will and alyssa...today witness testimonies will continue here at the madison county courthouse. yesterday lawyers on both sides gave their opening statements to the jury to begin the trial process. in his opening statements -- the lawyer for the state told the jury his job is to show them that lionel francis intentionally murdered his daughter after arguing with her mother. on the other side -- his lawyers told the jury there is no one who actually saw what happened besides francis himself. video of francis begin interviewed after he was taken into custody the night of the shooting shows him telling the investigator that he was trying to put the gun under a mattress when he says the little girl ran up to hug him. in that video the told investigators that he pulled the gun back when the little girl ran up to him -- but that it accidentally went off. first responders testified they saw francis sitting on the curb smoking a cigarette when they arrived at the house. they found the little girl with a gunshot wound to her head. she was taken to huntsville hospital...and then flown to a birmingham hospital where she later died. the state is seeking the death penalty in the case. although there is a jury -- the judge will have the final say in whether or not the death penalty is imposed. once we learn what happens in court today we will bring the information to you. live in hsv, rr,