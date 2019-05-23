Speech to Text for WAAY 31 Tours the Kennedy Space Center

waay 31 is in cape canaveral, florida preparing for the apollo 11 50th anniversary. our crews spent the day at the kennedy space centertouring different areas of nasa up close and personal all playing an important part in the apollo 11 moon landing and the saturn vand all with a connection to huntsville. waay 31 news anchor dan anchor takes a look at the different roles each piece of history had to play. huntsville, alabama may be where dr. wernher von braun dreamt up the man's trip to the moon with the saturn v and apollo 11but cape canaveral, florida is where it was all executed. thursday, waay 31 had the chance to meet with several different nasa engineers and contractors who all worked on the apollo mission. one man i talked with worked in what's known as the vehicle assembly buildingwhere they literally stacked the saturn v rocket together remembers meeting dr. von braun while waiting in line for the bathroom of all places. sot jim ogle retired contractor "i'm in awe. i want to turn around and and say, hey how are you doing there? i didn't know what to do and what to say. but the only thing i could do is turn around and say, "dr. von braun, would you like to go ahead of me? that's the only thing i could do. he said, no no i take my turn." waay 31 also got a look in what's known as the firing room at the kennedy space center. that's where engineers monitor the weatherthe mechanics of the rocket among other thingsand at a seconds notice have the power to scrub a launch. the final "go no-go" decision i made here but they rely on another team of engineers at marshall space flight center that has an intimate knowledge of key components. sot: jeremy braeber nasa launch chief "and on communication with head sets being able to talk with the prime launch team when they've got questions and to be able to get them history, whether it was a component that was built 5 years ago in that history of whether it was a component that was built 5 years ago in that history and to be able to understand and does that play into what we initially may seen." with all the history that's already been made at cape canaveraleveryone we talked with was equally as excited looking forward to what's to come in the future. dan shafferwaay 31 news.