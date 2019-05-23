Speech to Text for Community comes together to support crash victim's family

see on your screen. new tonight at ten... the family of the man who died in a motorcycle wreck in huntsville is speaking with waay 31 for the first time... 50 year old john maynard died when a car pulled out in front of him on meridian street at the intersection with chase rd... now... people in the community are coming together to support his family... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. dan shafer is on assignment. waay 31's kody fisher spoke with maynards family tonight live in huntsville... he found out how the community is rallying around this grief stricken family... ... john maynard died at this intersection less than a month ago... he would have turned 51 this past monday... his family tells me they are still having a hard time coping with what happened here... the maynard's are a blended family... even though his daughter tiana wasn't his biological daughter... she says she raised her for 14 years as one of his own... tiana soloman/john maynard's daughter "i always knew in the back of my mind that he was my step dad, but he never felt that way for me." nats: on wednesday... tiana and her brother dakota graduated from hazel green high school... tiana soloman/john maynard's daughter "it was very exciting and happy, but it was also kind of hard to look up in the stand and see my whole family there and him not present." john's family will remember him in part... for his giving ways... tiana soloman/john maynard's daughter "he would do lots of things for other people, like if they ever needed anything he would be there to go help them." now... the community is coming together to help his family instead... nats: tiffany brewer owns d-j's pizza kitchen... nats: after retiring from his job with the city of huntsville... john worked part time at the restaurant to help out his long time friend tiffany... tiffany brewer/owner of dj's pizza kitchen "i not only lost a great employee, but i lost a very good friend and i just wanted to do what i could to help my family." she's helping by throwing a benefit in his honor to raise money for john's family... john's wife jennifer tells me funeral bills are piling up... the driver who pulled out in front of john did not have insurance... so they are now relying on her income as a teacher... tiana soloman/john maynard's daughter "my parents raised 4 different children and my brother and i will be going to school soon." on top of remembering all of the good things john did for other people... his family