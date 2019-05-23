Speech to Text for Cotton Row Run Monday

injury. runners rejoice, the 2019 cotton row run is monday... and its the 40th one!!! big year... more than 4500 athletes are registed for this year's patriotic race. if you still want to sign up for the downtown huntsville 10k, 5 k or fun run, online registartion is closed, but sunday there's a race expo at bill penny toyota off university, where you can sign up. 8 guys have raced in every single cotton row run, including bill allbritton. he says he has many memories from this race, that is close to his heart. a year or two we've had some weather drama, lightning that would stop the race or delay the race, one year we had a tree fall, lot of excitement, lot of drama. the three racers i talked with at the press conference say what makes this race special is seeing the flags and faces of the fallen officers on the last stretch of the race. ad-lib