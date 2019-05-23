Speech to Text for School Board Member Replacement Meeting

in less than an hour ... huntsville city council will decide how it will fill the school board seat left vacant by pam hill. waay 31's kody fisher is live at city hall to explain why city council has to step in. the meeting starts in 45 minutes here at city hall... council is legally responsible for replacing hill... because she left her position in the middle of her 4 year term... that started in 2016... hill resigned her district five seat earlier this month for health reasons, and to spend more time with her grand children... right now... we still don't know exactly how the city council plans on filling her position. they have been consulting with legal teams ... and studying state and local law to determine their next steps. tonight we should find out if there will be a public interview process... or a specific set of criteria... and we'll hopefully learn how long the process will take. i'll be inside the meeting finding all of that information out for you... i'll let you know what i learn tonight at 10... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... in hill's absence... the school board has enough members to conduct business... the board president told us they'd