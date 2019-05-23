Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Jobs for the Homeless

test is slated to happen in december. despite unemployment at record lows ... homelessness is increasing in huntsville. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith shows us how one group is trying to get the homeless, back into the workforce. about two dozen people sat attentively in the sanctuary of the downtown rescue mission this week. the lessons from the lectern weren't about spiritual connections. instead, these sermons were about how to land a job. williams it's a great day and something that's really positive and wonderful that's happening here at the downtown rescue mission. montroville williams, like many others here, hopes to learn how to re-enter the workforce. williams to learn about the resources available to the community here. to network with those agencies that are here and to hopefully become gainfully employed. that's the goal. back in march, the mission created a new division designed to connect community resources to those it serves. its director, jennifer geist, says career education day is key to really helping these folks. geist my position was designed to bring community resources here to the mission to help folks develop their skills, increase their education, seek out new employment, help them get identification they needed. several speakers talked about a range of helpful programs and initiatives, like the huntsville-madison county chamber sponsored second-chance job fair. waay 31 also shared some of the insight into the skilled trades we've gathered from employers as part of our skilled to work series. natasha orr with alabama career center systems says one of the most important tools for people is knowledge. orr there are a lot of different opportunities out here and available. mainly, i would like to let people know that they have training opportunities available to them that's free to them. geist says they will have their own job fair in the future... geist ...but right now what we want to focus on is making sure that folks have the skills they need to be good candidates for the jobs that are out there. so what this step is, is now we're going to get them connected with the training programs and development programs and help them with their resumes and job searching. williams they're doing lots of things that are continuing to serve the members of this community those unfortunate or less fortunate and i think that is absolutely wonderful. reporting in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.