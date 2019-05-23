Clear
Florence Murder

Just after midnight police found Willie Hollis shot outside a home and arrested William Butler. Hollis died on the way to the hospital. This is the first murder in Florence in 2019. Police are investigating and do not know at this time how the two men were involved with each other. If you have any information please contact Florence police.

pursue the death penalty... new information.. florence police are working the city's first murder case in 2019. the suspect is on the left and the victim is on the right. just after midnight, they found willie hollis shot outside a home. they quickly arrested william butler. waay31's breken terry is live on blair street where this shooting happened, breken? florence police tell me when they got to blair street they found willie hollis bleeding on this sidewalk in front of the accused shooters home. the murder is sending shockwaves through this tightknit community. i've lived in.
