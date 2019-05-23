Speech to Text for Florence Murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pursue the death penalty... new information.. florence police are working the city's first murder case in 2019. the suspect is on the left and the victim is on the right. just after midnight, they found willie hollis shot outside a home. they quickly arrested william butler. waay31's breken terry is live on blair street where this shooting happened, breken? florence police tell me when they got to blair street they found willie hollis bleeding on this sidewalk in front of the accused shooters home. the murder is sending shockwaves through this tightknit community. i've lived in.