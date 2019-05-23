Speech to Text for Car Break-ins Guns Stolen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 5 -- a warning tonight from madison police, who fear guns are now in the hands of more criminals. they say a series of car break-ins has resulted in guns being stolen. the police department sent out this tweet, telling gun owners to safely lock their weapons. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer is on assignment. waay 31's steven dilsizian talked to one victim who explains what happened. im here on sawrock drive where just after 2 am... this red truck was broken into... and a criminal ran off with a handgun and some ammo.... take sot: james sanchez - victim of vehicle burglary "i was so tired i went to sleep and i forgot about locking my truck" a simple mistake, but now a dangerous situation. james sanchez was woken up by police officers early thursday morning. take sot: james sanchez - victim of vehicle burglary "i came to the door as soon as i opened the door i knew what had happened" someone went into sanchez's truck, and stole his pistol and two magazines. madison police said it was the 8th car break-in in two days. its also the second case where a gun is now in the wrong hands.... take sot: capt. john stringer - madison police dept. "vehicles were not secure... weapons were left in there, and the weapons were stolen. now we do have a person of interest we are talking to even as we speak right now" madison police are not calling the person a suspect right now. but captain john stringer says gun-owners should never leave their weapons in their cars overnight. now he's concerned about the safety of his officers and the public....the same thought running through sanchez's head. take sot: james sanchez - victim of vehicle burglary "i just hope they dont use my weapon to hurt anybody" sanchez says the entire experience goes to show this can happen to anyone. take sot: james sanchez - victim of vehicle burglary "even with the cameras... the alarm.. this nice little neighborhood in a nice area.... you're still getting robbed" in madison -- sd -- waay31 news. madison police tell us they are planning to increase the amount of patrol officers in all neighborhoods, planning to increase the amount of patrol officers in all neighborhoods, as the warmer weather tends to lead