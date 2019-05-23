Speech to Text for Arab Neighbors Want Drivers to Slow Down

dead 2 years ago, but her body was never found. new information. some arab neighbors want the city to help slow down dangerous drivers on their street. sundown drive connects highway 231 to cullman road. the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. but neighbors tell us people drive 50. waay31s sierra phillips found out, a driver killed a puppy this week ... and neighbors say enough is enough! campbell- "i hear them coming....probably half a mile up the street they're going so fast and i will try to get them to slow down." jessica campbell is taking road safety into her own hands on sundown drive in arab. campbell- "they'll either slow down...flip me off or put their speakers on...honk at me." campbell says even her own family members have crashed on the road. and just this week, a driver hit and killed charley the puppy, as charley's owner watched. campbell- "they tried to flag people down....stop the traffic...but they couldn't" standup- "and they're not alone every neighbor i talked to out here, or that messaged me on facebook had their own story of people zooming by too fast. this neighbor in particular had a car come into his front yard twice destroying his mailbox once, and destroying what used to be a sign both times." ewell- "the sign was a metal sign that goes down into the ground with about 3 foot of concrete and it sheared it into the ground." mark both and campbell tell me they've made calls to the city to find a solution. arab assistant police chief shane washburn told me this summer they'll assign an officer to solely focus on keeping neighborhood roads safe and sundown drive is on the list. that's good news for neighbors who say they're worried about their kids. ewell- "5 kids...all babies...you know they're young my oldest is 13 my youngest is 5 and they're out here all the time, playing." in arab sierra phillips waay31 news. . that added patrol starts soon ... police tell us someone will be assigned to neighborhood roads