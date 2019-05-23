Speech to Text for High School Students Won't Walk at Graduation Because Of Fight

of the restraining order. new information. with athens high school's graduation starting in just one hour -- two seniors are upset they won't get to walk across the stage with their classmates. gabby kirby and makaleb boykin won't be walking at graduation. they were involved in a fight at the high school back in april. hours ago, a judge refused to here there case. waay 31's scottie kay was in athens today. she spoke with the two students about their disappointment. attorneys with the southern poverty law center spent all day here at the limestone county courthouse, waiting to go before a judge, and hoping they'd be able to help two athens high school seniors attend their own graduation. pkg: gabby kirby, senior at ahs "you go to school, of course, for twelve or thirteen years and that's what you look forward to." graduation. it's something gabby kirby says she never thought she'd have to miss. gabby kirby, senior at ahs "i was really excited to make my mom proud. to get to do something that my mom and dad haven't gotten to do." but after an incident at athens high school that ended with gabby and her cousin makaleb in handcuffs, attending their graduation ceremony was no longer an option. makaleb boykin, senior at ahs "i feel like they just snatched away a memory that i can't have. i have a twin brother that i won't be able to walk with today." both students tell me they feel like the punishment they've received was extreme and unfair. and that's why the southern poverty law center filed lawsuit against the athens city school district. the complaint states the school district lacks sufficient evidence to prove the students violated the code of conduct. both gabby and makaleb, along with their attorneys sat outside the courtroom all day on thursday in hopes of seeing a judge who could potentially grant them the opportunity to walk at graduation. but the judge never saw them. because of this, gabby and makaleb have decided to host their own graduation ceremony. makaleb boykin, senior at ahs "we want it to be an opportunity for students who haven't gotten to walk to come and walk with us, so they won't miss out on graduation." both students tell me, they'll be moving forward from this, no matter what. gabby kirby, senior at ahs "i'm still going to further my education, because, obviously, that's what you need to get somewhere in life. so, i'm going to do that and just move on." reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news waay 31 reached out to athens city schools. they told us they will not be releasing