Speech to Text for Decatur Couple Arrested for Elder Abuse

new information at six. a husband and wife charged with elder abuse and neglect are out of jail. the victim says the abuse was so bad ... she tried to take her own life! thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer is on assignment. tonight the victim is sharing her terrifying story with waay 31's alex torres-perez. naj the victim told me she's been suffering through the abuse for years until it got to the point where she couldn't take it anymore. "it hurts. i mean it's bad enough that he was my only child." we're protecting the decatur woman's identity because she says she's afraid of what her son and his wife could do now that they are out on bond. police tell us they started investigating the couple last month, when the 71-year-old victim showed up at a hospital having overdosed on medication. "they had encouraged me." "he'd start it and she'd add 'why don't you take all the pills in the house then you'd have nothing to worry about." the victim tells me she was on life support for nearly a week. she tells me during that time, her abusers tried to get her listed as a do not resuscitate, and access to her bank account. "they had gone around and told my neighbors i was fixing to lose my house and that i wasn't going to make it." but when she woke up, she told police about how her abusers would hit her, taker her money and verbally threaten her. "i fear for my life even with a restraining order." ll: after her near-death experience, the victim told me she's now getting the help she needs and is thankful for all her friends, family and neighbors who are helping her out. reporting in decatur, atp waay 31 news. the family told waay 31 they faced michael and tammy in court this morning. during the hearing, both were told they could not come in contact with the victim because