Huntsville Fire and Rescue seeing drop in recruits

huntsville fire and rescue is seeing a drop in recruits. its causing some uncertainty for the department's future. deputy chief tim barnack tells me there isn't one simple answer... but part of the reason is high-paying tech jobs that reduce the applicant pool. people i talked to say it's concerning, because of how valuable their service is. take sot: terrell harlin - from huntsville "my kids were in one of them matter of fact, and my brother and his family" terrell harlin tells me huntsville fire and rescue had to help his family members twice after their houses caught fire. harlin saw first hand what the first-responders do for the community, and questions why more people don't apply for the job. take sot: terrell harlin - from huntsville "i don't see why not be a fireman? you know what im saying? save somebody's life right here at home" huntsville fire and rescue deputy chief tim barnack says it's not causing a problem right now ... take sot: deputy chief tim barnack - huntsville fire and rescue "the last few years we've seen a drop in the number of applicants applying to be firefighters" but there's a cause for concern if the trend continues. take sot: tim barnack - huntsville fire and rescue deputy chief "if we're not able to fill all those positions, we'd have to look at how we staff the trucks so that could impact services" chief barnack tells me he started seeing the decline in applicants about 5 years ago. now, he and his team are ramping up recruitment efforts, and are taking to social media to get the word out. huntsville fire and rescue is looking to hire. they say some of the benefits are ---- harlin hopes it works because otherwise .... take sot: terrell harlin - from huntsville "there won't be no fire and rescue... i can tell you that much" huntsville fire and rescue tell me there are certain periods where they look to hire people. they will be posting on their social media pages when the next hiring period comes around.