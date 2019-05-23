Speech to Text for Space rocket launch vehicle leaving Decatur

north alabama is making history again in the space industry. take a look at this beauty ... the atlas five rocket. united launch alliance in decatur spent two years building it... to send americans to the international space station. waay 31's scottie kay shows us today's mission, and where the rocket heads next. dozens of onlookers snapped pictures as history was made and the atlas v rocket was loaded onto this cargo ship. it will be headed for cape canaveral on friday. pkg: shannon coggin, production engineer "here in decatur and in huntsville, we've just been known as the rocket city, so bringing all of that heritage back here, it's just really exciting." shannon coggin is a production engineer at united launch alliance. he worked hand in hand with design engineers and technicians to make sure the atlas five rocket was built perfectly. and because she says it was, the next stop for the rocket is cape canaveral. shannon coggin, production engineer "really, really excited to hit this milestone for ula and really for the entire nation." the production of the historic rocket started in the decatur facility about two years ago, and will now be a part of a crucial mission, launching boeing's starliner space capsule into space. shannon coggin, production engineer "returning astronauts to the international space station, from u.s. soil, on an atlas rocket, it's really just overwhelming with pride." it's something the space industry says hasn't happened since 20-11. and they've come a long way in those eight years. rick navarro, boeing "we put a lot of capability into these designs that were not there before." gary wentz, ula "we at ula are focused on building and launching vehicles that are safe, reliable, and deliver these critical missions precisely as designed, with 100% mission success." the crew flight test is slated to happen in december, and coggin says this is just a stepping stone to even greater things ahead for space exploration. shannon coggin, production engineer "we're really inspiring the next generation of space enthusiasts and rocket scientists." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news the atlas five will leave u-l-a's dock tomorrow. its journey to cape canaveral will last eight to ten days, depending on weather.