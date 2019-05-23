Speech to Text for Florence police: Sheffield man identified as victim in Wednesday murder

we now know the name of the man killed overnight in florence. police tell us willie hollis .. the man on the right ... was shot and killed by william butler. the shooting happened after midnight, in front of butler's home on blair street. when police arrived they found hollis bleeding on the sidewalk. he died while being taken to the hospital. butler stayed at the scene, and is now charged with murder. his neighbors are stunned. that he done such a thing yes. yes he was just a simple man so i don't understand. he didn't seem like the type of person that would do something like that. police haven't released a motive in the case... or the relationship between hollis and butler.