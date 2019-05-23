Speech to Text for Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office: Dig for clues in Jennifer Powers’ disappearance was productive

police spent all day at her home on granto road... digging for evidence. thank you for joing us... i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer is on assignemnt. waay31's sydney martin is the only reporter who's been on the scene all day ... sydney, tell us what's happening right now. najahe-- digging efforts wrapped up here nearly 6 hours after they started. they've taken all their equipment and supplies they brought in this morning. investigators are staying tight lipped about what they found..but the sheriff's office has called this a productive dig. thursday afternoon the madison county coroner arrived on granto road. waay 31 was the only news station there as he took evidence bags out of his vehicle. no one will say what he collected...but shortly after he left investigators did as well. the sheriff's office confirmed they did recover evidence beside the barn at jennifer powers' home. they brought in heavy equipment along with a k-9 . the investigator tells me they're acting on new evidence ... and the home is where jennifer powers was last seen. a short time ago -- the madison county coroner told me he's assisting in the investigation but can't comment any further. the sheriff's office said analysis will be done on the evidence they took away from the scene, before they release more information. live in madison county sm waay 31 news. this is the third dig along granto road since 20-17. the sheriff's office and governor are offering a 10- thousand dollar reward for information that could solve the case. it's unclear if the sheriff's office has received any tips in the case.