Speech to Text for Digging for Jennifer Powers body

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin with breaking news at midday. right now- investigators with the madison county sheriffs office are in harvest digging for evidence related to a 11-year old-cold case. waay 31 was one of the first on the scene this morning. jennifer powers was reported missing by her husband more than a decade ago. deputies are digging near the family's home where she was last seen. waay 31s sydney martin is live on granto road with what we know about today's dig. alyssa, investigators are about three hours into their dig here in harvest. they're focusing on the barn beside the power's family former home. take a look at this video as equipment to dig on the property was unloaded this morning. the sheriff's office told us investigators are looking for any evidence that could help bring closure to jenifer power's family. power's was legally declared dead years ago-- but her body was never found...and no one has ever been charged in her disappearance. this is the third dig on granto road since 20-17... in march of last year-- the sheriff's office spent days digging for evidence related to power's disappearance further up the road. the last time we saw them focus on this barn was in july of 2017. i asked the sheriff's office how long they plan on staying out here.. they tell me it could be days...and told me they're hoping this time they find