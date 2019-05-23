Speech to Text for Florence murder investigation

breaking news this morning.... florence police say one person is now dead and one person is in custody after a deadly shooting wednesday evening. police have arrested 69 year old william butler and have charged him with murder. waay 31's casey albritton tells us what we know right now. casey? greg...alyssa... hours later, this scene is still very active.... behind me you can see there is crime scene tape up along this sidewalk... officials say they are still collecting evidence... but right now we know one man is dead and another has been arrested. florence police say they responded to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting along blair street... officials say when they got to the scene, they saw a man on a sidewalk who was shot. florence fire department and shoals ambulance arrived and started medical treatment... the man was then rushed to the hospital...but died on the way there. the name of the victim has not been released yet. police say william butler is in custody right now for the murder. detectives are still collecting evidence and talking to witnesses... to find out what exactly happened here. we'll let you know as soon as we learn more. live in florence, casey albritton, waay