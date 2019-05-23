Speech to Text for Huntsville BOE Meeting on Pam Hill replacement

happening today -- the huntsville city council will begin discussing a replacement for a board of education member who resigned. district five board of ed member pam hill resigned... saying that's what's best for her health. waay31'srodneya ross is live now from city hall with more on what we can expect. live good morning greg and alyssa...pam hill who represents district five is expected to formally resign tomorrow. at tonight's city council meeting the board and city council members will likely discuss who will be appointed to take her place. vo at the last board of education meeting -- pam hill announced she will be resigning on may 24th. she told the board she is suffering from a disease that causes her pain -- and that she's also building a home outside of district five. with hill gone -- the board will have to appoint someone to fill her position. tonight -- huntsville city council is expected to discuss who will take her place. in the meantime -- the board has enough members to vote and make decisions...and the rest of the board members will fill in for hill in district five until the position is filled. live nominations for the new board member will be given to the mayor and then city council will vote on the final board member. live in hsv, rr, waay 31