Speech to Text for Two Barges Stuck On Rocks, Miss Dam in OK

31's ridgeline construction camera network." i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 15 minutes --authorities say a pair of barges that broke loose --on the swollen arkansas river in oklahoma and threatened to crash into a dam --are now stuck on rocks. the news thursday morning comes as a relief in the small town of webbers falls, where emergency officials had warned of "catastrophic" flooding if the barges struck the dam. the oklahoma highway patrol says the barges are still tied together, and crews