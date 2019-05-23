News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Weather on the Water
Weather on The Water forecast
Posted: May. 23, 2019 6:16 AM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 6:16 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
69°
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
71°
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
66°
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
67°
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
64°
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Buckhorn High School honors senior killed in car crash at graduation ceremony
Eight dogs at Huntsville Animal Shelter at risk of being put down
Grand opening at Stovehouse development in Huntsville planned for Friday
$220M manufacturing facility, 650 jobs coming to Limestone County for Mazda Toyota
7 arrested, more than 100 cited in Huntsville police checkpoint
Huntsville police investigating after woman assaulted on Clopton Street
Man gets 438 years in prison for raping family members in Morgan County
Men rescued after falling into Jackson County corn silos
Friends remember boy killed in Jackson County ATV accident
$4.1 Billion of Economic Growth Coming to Huntsville & North Alabama
Community Events