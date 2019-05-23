Clear
Weather on the Water

Weather on The Water forecast

Posted: May. 23, 2019 6:16 AM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 6:16 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
