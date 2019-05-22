Speech to Text for Kira Lewis Jr. Walks Graduation Stage

i was reminded today how emotional high school graduation is, a truly special time.. kira lewis jr's graduation was today, and even though he's been in college for a year, walking across that stage still felt surreal for the alabama basketball star. no basketball today at the vbc for alabama point guard kira lewis jr., instead, he's walking the graduation stage with his hazel green classmates, "when i was sitting in my chair, i kinda teared up a little bit because you never get these things back, it was a great moment. it felt good, just to reflect on all the past high school memories, and the athletic stuff i did." but kira didn't expect this.. nat sound "when he called my name i was kind of surprised." the all sec freshman played last season as a 17 year old, the youngest player in the country. he didn't have to come back to wear the cap and gown, but his family says it was important for kira to finish when the people he started with. "this is what it's all about, i couldn't be happier, it far exceeded my expectations for him." "it made me cry a little, but its ok." kira's mom, natasha, says graduation is about making memories. "these are the kids he started kindergarten with and he holds dear, i think it was great to have that opportunity." some friends sharing the day with kira didn't go to school with him, jamil muhammad went to james clemens, but the vandy quarterback didn't want to miss kira's ceremony. "this is my brother since diapers, you see our moms back there standing next to each other, we have that bond, we had that bond with each other, playing football together, playing basketball, in my opinion, he's a receiver, but i'll let him do his thing in basketball." he's definitely doing his thing in tuscaloosa, and now that prom and graduation are finished... "his high school career is complete." kira led the tide in scoring last season, new year starting under head coach nate oats, kira told me today he's excited for his future at alabama.