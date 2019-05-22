Speech to Text for Study says CBD oil could be used to treat addiction

programming, culture, and staffing. new at ten. a new study in the american journal of psychiatry shows c-b-d oil may help recovering heroin addicts deal with cravings... so they can stay clean... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he spoke with workers at a drug rehab clinic and found out if the results of this new study could have an impact here in north alabama... ... the pathfinder rehab program in huntsville tells me they don't treat people in recovery with c-b-d oil right now... but this study might change that in the future... russell glass is the director of the rehab program in huntsville... he's excited by the findings in this study... russell glass/recoverin g heroin addict "anything that would help an addict that is trying to get better interests us." on top of running the facility... glass is also a recovering heroin addict... with 19 years of sobriety... he knows the pains of trying to get clean... russell glass/recoverin g heroin addict "muscle cramps, stomach distress, sleeplessness, very extreme." the cravings for heroin are also extreme... russell glass/recoverin g heroin addict "the urges are an obsession at first when you have that physical craving." when physical cravings go away... russell glass/recoverin g heroin addict "the mental cravings last for years sometimes." the new c-b-d study gave recovering addicts the oil... and others a placebo... they then showed addicts -- triggers -- proven to entice people to relapse... they found the addicts who received the c-b-d oil had reduced cravings for heroin... those results are promising for glass... but he's still concerned c-b-d oil would cause a positive drug test... disqualifying people from his program... because c-b-d oil is made from hemp... which is similar to marijuana... ..which has t-h-c in it nats: makayla gaiters sells c-b-d oil in huntsville... she says positive drug tests are not possible with c-b-d oil... makayla gaiters/sells cbd oil "hemp there is little traces of thc it wouldn't be enough to trip up a drug test." glass would like to see more studies backing up these new results... russell glass/recoverin g heroin addict "that's just one study. there needs to be a lot more information before we would consider having our clients use that." the study in the american journal of psychiatry concludes their results warrant more research to determine if c-b-d oil could help treat people with opioid addictions... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31