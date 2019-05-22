Speech to Text for Eight dogs at Huntsville Animal Shelter at risk of being put down

protection. new tonight at ten ... time is running out for these eight dogs at the huntsville animal shelter who will be destroyed in just two days if they're not adopted ... waay 31's sarah singleterry went to the shelter today to find out why these dogs may not live through the weekend ... she's live there now with what she's learned ... the huntsville animal shelter takes in around 15 dogs a day ... and while the 8 dogs you just saw may be physically healthy ... a shelter employee told me they've been here far too long ... karen buchan "they come in here and they start deteriorating, and it's sad." karen buchan works at the huntsville animal shelter ... and can tell when a dog is what she calls going downhill ... kb "getting extremely stressed with the barking and just pacing back and forth, the circles." she says these 8 dogs have reached that point ... buchan told me some of them have been in the shelter since april ... and while they're not dangerous dogs ... if no one adopts them, they'll be destroyed saturday ... she told me this isn't an uncommon situation in a shelter environment ... but no kill huntsville spokesperson aubrie kavanaugh doesn't support it ... aubrie kavanaugh "we realize that when some dogs have been in the shelter for a period of time they develop kennel stress, but we just honestly object to putting an expiration date on healthy dogs." kavanaugh said she wants the shelter to give its dogs more outdoor time and tell the public more positive things about them before considering putting them down... ak "if a dog is simply stressed and is not a public safety risk we just want the shelter to give the community a little bit more time to step up and help, but they have to tell the community that help is needed." buchan said they're doing their best... but more dogs could be destroyed soon because even spending one week in a shelter kennel is too long for a dog ... kb "we don't want that animal to suffer in a shelter."> these dogs do have some behavioral issues ... so buchan told me the ideal owner would be someone with patience ... experience ... and compassion ... live in hsv ss waay 31