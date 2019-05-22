Speech to Text for WAAY 31 in Florida for countdown to Apollo 11 50th Anniversary

new at six! waay 31 is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 moon landing this year. waay 31 news anchor dan shaffer is on assignment on the space coast of florida where the historic rocket launch took place. najahe, here at the kennedy space center the countdown is on for the big anniversary celebration happening this summer. at the marshall space flight center in huntsville they were all about planning engineering testing. but here at kennedy at cape canaveral florida is where they put those plans into action. we are here exploring how nasa brought those dreams to reality and put man on the moon for the very first time. while here in florida, nasa is giving us a behind the scenes look at some of the massive hardware that was needed to launch humans safely to the moon. we're getting a look at at the vehicle assembly building where the most powerful rocket ever built - the saturn v - was put together. the crawler - a specially designed mobile launch platform that moved the rocket to its position for liftoff. we'll also take you inside the firing room where the countdown commenced. and, of course, the historic launch pad 39-a where apollo 11 blasted off. in recent years this spaceport has come alive again with frequent private rocket launches. in fact there is a space x falcon nine launch schedule for thursday night. we will be bringing you more stories of nasa's accomplishments here in the next couple of months leading up to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. at kennedy space center, dan shaffer waay 31 news.