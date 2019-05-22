Speech to Text for AAA predicts more drivers this Memorial Day weekend than ever before

new details.. as you get ready for the holiday weekend, make sure you pack your patience. triple-a predicts more people will be driving this memorial day weekend than ever before. some 38-million people are expected to hit the roads. and triple-a says alabama and the south east region will get the most travelers. that's because so many people travel to florida, and the gulf shores. right now gas is averaging 2.45 a gallon in alabama ... that's 20-cents lower than last year. we found people gassing up early, and giving some gentle advice for other drivers. "don't drink and drive and then obey all traffic laws, and try not to speed too bad," triple-a says you can expect roads to be three-times as congested this weekend. the worst time to hit the road? thursday and friday afternoons.