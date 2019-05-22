Speech to Text for DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office: Explosive material found in Collinsville

happening now... dekalb county deputies are working to determine if explosives were found a home in collinsville! the call came in just before midnight last night to a home on k-c lane. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer is on assignment. waay 31's sierra phillips has been in dekalb county all day. she joins us live with what neighbors who live near the home are saying! sierra? i spent a good chunk of my time today talking to neighbors and there's about an even split of neighbors concerned and not concerned about a call about possible explosives in their neighborhood. collinsville police, dekalb sheriffs office found what they believed to be explosives at a home here on this road. they secured the scene and called the state bomb squad. the state bomb squad is now testing the materials. the dekalb sheriffs office said no arrests have been made as they work to confirm the material is explosive. some neighbors say the possibility of explosives found is the talk of the neighborhood--- but i was the first to tell one neighbor about the investigation--- and he told me he's not concerned. i didn't witness that so its not like they evacuated us or anything so its no concern." deputies say they're still determining if charges will be filled-- but assure the public right now this road is safe. reporting live in dekalb co sp waay31 news