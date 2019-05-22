Speech to Text for DeKalb Co. sheriff: Man arrested for stealing firearms

tonight the dekalb county sheriff's office is showing off a cache of stolen weapons it took off the streets! and we're learning more about the guy behind bars. here's a picture of a pile of rifles in the trunk of the car ... when they pulled him over on gault avenue. we've now learned he also had drugs on him. waay 31's sierra phillips shows us what else she uncovered about the arrest. right now victor lyles of fort payne is in the dekalb county jail, where he's been ever since police pulled him over monday night. police tell me some of the guns in his car, had been stolen earlier that day in rainsville. lyles now has seven charges against him. deputies say this arrest is a result of an ongoing investigation into thefts across the county-- which is why they can't reveal more just yet. they won't even tell us how many guns they found, or what type of drugs he had. but he faces felony charges for receiving stolen property ... along with possession and drug paraphernalia charges. in dekalb co sierra philips waay31 news. the arrest was a combination of efforts between fort payne police and the dekalb co sheriffs office.