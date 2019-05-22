Speech to Text for Huntsville police investigating after woman assaulted on Clopton Street

new at six... a huntsville woman is in the hospital fighting for her life..after police say she was found assaulted early this morning. the assault happened in west huntsville on clopton street. that's just off triana boulevard. waay 31's sydney martin talked with neighbors about the incident. michael williams, lives in huntsville,"this is just a hot spot. it breed this and this is what you get." michael williams told me he wasn't surprised hearing huntsville police were investigating a woman who was severely assaulted in his neighborhood.. other neighbors, who didn't want to go on camera-- said she was found behind a home and doesn't live in the neighborhood. williams said he moved to huntsville from new market more than a year ago...and the neighborhood was nothing like what he expected. michael williams, lives in huntsville, "it's horrible. it's got the influx of crime. what you have over here..it's turns different every single night at about 6 o'clock. williams told me because of criminal activity in the area, his family doesn't feel safe. michael williams, lives in huntsville,"i can't take it. our kids our home schooled and they just want piece of mind. our daughter hasn't even been outside to take a walk because she's too scared or i have to walk with her. it's just the way it is around here." he said he's hoping police find who's responsible for the assault...but in the meantime his family is hoping to move. michael williams, lives in huntsville,"my plan is to get out of here. we are going to go back to the country, get a home and get a piece of mind." syd, "huntsville police are urging anyone with information about the assault to contact them. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." this isn't the first time we told you about crime on clopton street. back in 20-17, a woman was found murdered inside her apartment along the road. huntsville police arrested her girlfriend in the case. waay 31 news." this isn't the first time we told you about crime on clopton street. back in 20-17, a woman was found murdered inside her apartment along the road. huntsville police arrested her girlfriend in the case.