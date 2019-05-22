Speech to Text for Mosquito fogging underway in Huntsville

with record high heat this week in north alabama...mosqui to fogging is underway in huntsville. waay 31's sydney martin learned how environmentalis ts are trying to combat the pest to keep you and your family safe. madison county vector control told me with high temperatures and lots of rainfall the past few months...it's made for perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes." sam rice, lives in hampton cove, "given all the rain that we've had and this weather...i'm not surprised by that." sam rice told me he wasn't surprised to hear environmentalists in madison county caught nearly 900 mosquitoes in one night in a trap set in hays nature preserve. vector control told me it works with the city of huntsville every year by sending fog trucks out each week night to combat the problem. cheryl clay, environmental supervisor, "the fog goes 150 feet on each side of the truck. any mosquitoes that come in contact with that fog takes care of those mosquitoes.' cheryl clay, an environmentalist with the vector control division of the madison county health department said her crews are working hard to make their way around the city to fog because the heat speeds up the breeding process. cheryl clay, environmental supervisor, "you're going to have more adults in the air. more females to lay more eggs and make mosquitoes." clay explained controlling the mosquito population doesn't only fall on her crews..but also on homeowners doing their part..to stop them from breeding. cheryl clay, environmental supervisor, "when it's this warm we need to check our yard a couple of times a week after a rain event for any standing water....as little as a teaspoon." and rice told me he's hired a private company for mosquito control because of how bad they can be at his house. sam rice, lives in hampton cove,"they're pretty bad down here. i came from the midwest so we actually do mosquito control at our house because it does get to the point where you can't be outside." syd, "vector control told me if you're having a mosquito problem in madison county you can contact them and they will come out to your home and assess the issue. however, they're only able to fog in huntsville city limits..so if you live outside of it, you'll have to contact your county commissioner about fogging. in madison county sm waay 31 news." vector control told us west nile virus is the biggest concern when it comes to mosquito transmitted diseases in our area. the virus can cause encephalitis which can cause your brain to swell..and it can be deadly. the also told us zika can still be transmitted by mosquitoes here in north alabama...but with no cases across the country this year or last year, it's not really a threat.