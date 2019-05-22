Speech to Text for 18-wheeler crashes into Alabama Robotics Technology Park, catches fire

the first day of summer school for some calhoun students went a little differently than expected. an 18-wheeler crashed into a building at the robotics technology park on highway 31 in limestone county last night. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with where students will now meet until repairs are made. students who would have had their first day of class at the robotics technology park will now meet across the street here at the advanced technology center on calhoun community college's campus. according to officials, the driver of an 18-wheeler was traveling on highway 31 just before midnight when they lost control of the truck and crashed into the phase three building at the alabama robotics technology park. that building caught on fire, causing smoke and water damage to a portion of the facility that houses classrooms and the lobby. some of those classrooms are where twenty students were scheduled to meet today. luckily, the students' training won't be affected because they have the same equipment available on calhoun's campus. no one was inside the building at the time of the crash. something like that could have clearly happened at this time during the day when there are more people in that building, when there are students in that building, when there's traffic on the highway. it was just someone higher than us looking out for that driver and for everyone who was involved. t's unclear when students will be allowed back into building or how much it will cost to make repairs. crews are continuing to clean up and this is an ongoing investigation, but as soon as we find out any more details, we'll be sure to let you know. reporting live in tanner, sk, waay 31 news