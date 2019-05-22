Speech to Text for U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary warns about boating safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

you can expect the lakes and rivers to be packed this holiday weekend. the coast guard auxiliary is sending out the annual warning about boating safety. a boating instructor told us the leading cause of death while on a boat, is drowning. and the number one reason is not wearing a life jacket. the instructor said a bad situation can happen much faster on water than on land. you have driving rules, how you drive, the same thing with boating. people think a lot of times when they get out there on the boat anything goes, well it doesn't the coast guard auxiliary teaches boating safety courses at the asenal. they have classes coming up in june, july and august. we have that information at waay tv dot com ... just look for the boating safety story.