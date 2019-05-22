Speech to Text for Case of man charged with murder in Hazel Green will be heard by grand jury

the case against a man charged with murder in hazel green, will be heard by a grand jury. gregory harris is charged in the murder of grant binford in february. in court today ... a madison county investigator testified harris was identified from a front door home security system. they found heroin and marijuana in the victim's bedroom. harris's attorney told us they're still gathering all their information in the case. these people all knew each other. they were friends. i think we will be able to get to a resolution. i don't know when. we're going to take our time and work through the case in the normal course. police arrested harris in louisiana two months after the murder. he's been in the madison county jail ever since.