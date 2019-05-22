Speech to Text for DeKalb County sheriff: Illegal immigrants caught in human smuggling operation

a human trafficking arrest landed nine people in the dekalb county jail! t all happened late last night on i-59... when police pulled over a vehicle with texas plates. they say someone was smuggling people into the country illegally. waay31s sierra phillips is live to explain how it all went down. najahe, sheriff nick weldon tells me this is the first arrest like this he's seen, since he took office. these pictures were taken by deputies shortly after the arrest... they show the passengers sitting outside the van. we don't know much about the operation. but the sheriff tells me the people being smuggled, and the driver were arrested. we know human trafficking is common in north alabama, because it's close to interstates 24, 65 and 59. and the sheriff predicts more arrests like this are coming. we're just a piece of the puzzle you're gonna start seeing this stuff being noticed all across the country....human trafficking... its becoming just as big as trafficking guns, drugs, money or whatever. human trafficking is real, its out there and its just going to grow and we've got to be the first line of defense to stop it. homeland security is now investigating, and immigration and customs enforcement detainers were placed on the people. they all face federal charges. in dekalb co. sierra phillips, waay31 news.