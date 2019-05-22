Speech to Text for Mazda-Toyota, suppliers committing almost $2 billion to North Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay31's steven dilsizian was at today's big announcement, where governor kay ivey helped break ground. steven? the new on-site supplier is called ykta.... its a joint venture of three japanese-based auto suppliers, that all wanted in on the 1.6 billion dollar mazda-toyota project. and they've already started hiring. gov. kay ivey - alabama "this investment's going to bring 650 brand new jobs for more people in alabama to go to work" more opportunity and growth is coming to north alabama as the third mazda- toyota supplier makes itself known. on wednesday - governor ivey was alongside local leaders and mazda-toyota representatives to announce a joint venture between 3 japanese auto suppliers. alabama commerce secretary greg canfield says teaming with other businesses is exactly what this project is about. take sot: greg canfield - alabama department of commerce secretary "three great parts, and suppliers together from japan all in one location, and it keeps in the spirit of this being a joint venture" y-tec, keylex, and toyotetsu will all work under the name ykta to build metal structures for the plant. y-tec and keylex are highly regarded suppliers to mazda, while toyotetsu works alongside toyota. together, ytka becomes the second on-site partner for mazda-toyota, and is the biggest one yet. in fact, toyota representatives tell me they don't expect a bigger supplier to come in. some people in limestone county are excited... take sot: marcus bland - lives in limestone county "more jobs... more revenue... everybody's gonna come" construction of the new facility will begin this month and im told ykta will start hiring production workers in the fall. now that the third auto supplier is locked in, governor ivey is wondering who's next? take sot: kay ivey - governor "i sure hope so cause mazda- toyota is a big facility... they may need some more suppliers but we hope they'll come, we are looking forward to having them" ykta is prepared to be up and running when the mazda-toyota plant starts producing vehicles in 2021. the new company donated 10 thousand dollars to the boys and girls club of north alabama to show their commitment to the community. in madison -- sd -- waay31 news. we know of at least two other suppliers who've committed to north alabama. toyota boshoku will build a facility in athens, creating 400-jobs. and dai-kyo nishi-kawa is the first on-site supplier. it will create 380-jobs. both will manufacur parts for the cars built at the mazda toyota facility. next year, construction will begin on i-565 near the plant. crews will expand it to six lanes. it's one of the first projects to be funded by the gas tax. crews will also expand i-65 at the tanner interchange and widen browns ferry road. the upgrades will help traffic for the mazda-toyota plant set to open in 2021.