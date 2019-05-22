Speech to Text for $220 Million Facility Bringing 650 Jobs

new details... another auto supplier is committing hundreds of millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to north alabama. today's announcement marks the second partnership with mazda- toyota this month ... and the third supplier to break ground. mayor tommy battle - huntsville "4000 direct jobs from mazda- toyota, and over 1400 that have come in so far" huntsville mayor tommy battle is already counting up how many jobs are coming to north alabama because of the mazda-toyota plant. the newest partner ... ykta. it's a joint venture of japanese suppliers, y-tec, keylex, and toyotetsu. they'll create 650-jobs, and the state commerce department says they'll have an average starting salary of 46 thousand dollars. battle says this is just the beginning. take sot: mayor tommy battle - huntsville "as they come and start producing automobiles, we'll see more and more come on. more and more jobs, economy coming from this" the economic boom all started in march of 2018 when mazda-toyota spurned other cities and picked huntsville as its new production location. mazda and toyota invested 1.6 billion dollars into the facility, and are bringing 4000 jobs with them. fastforward to april... international supplier toyota boshoku signed on to be an off- site supplier...commi tting 50 million dollars to building a facility in athens, and bringing 400 more jobs. just this month, daikyonishikawa became the first on-site supplier, ground. mayor tommy battle - huntsville "4000 direct jobs from mazda- toyota, and over 1400 that have come in so far" news. we're told y-k-t-a will most likely be the largest supplier coming to the area. the first car at mazda toyota rolls off the