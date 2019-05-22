Speech to Text for Friends Remember 12-Year-Old Killed In Wreck

come to a solution. family and friends remembered a 12-year-old boy who died in an a-t-v accident over the weekend. tonight his friend tells us ... nate roberts was the funny kid in class, and everyone misses him terribly. waay 31's scottie kay spent the day with nate's friends in falkville, where he was laid to rest. this is where friends and family members gathered to remember and celebrate the life of 12-year-old nate roberts. his friends tell me he was taken too soon and will be greatly missed. pkg: tanner rutherford, friend of victim "really nice kid. he was like everybody's best friend. he was a class clown and stuff like that. he was just funny." tanner rutherford went to hartselle intermediate school with nate roberts. he says school hasn't been the same since saturday's tragic accident. tanner rutherford, friend of victim "nobody was really talking. they all had their heads down. our teacher made us get in the floor and we talked about it, and everybody started tearing up and crying." tanner says he and his classmates shared some of their favorite stories about nate and things he did and loved, like civil air patrol. tanner rutherford, friend of victim "we were in cap for civil air patrol and he got his uniform. he was so excited and into it. once he found out he got in it, he was so, so happy." tanner says nate was buried in his civil air patrol uniform and he thinks that was perfect for him. and although today was the last day of school for nate's classmates, tanner believes they'll take nate's memory into junior high with them next year. tanner rutherford, friend of victim "i hope that everybody remembers him in seventh grade and everybody keeps praying for his family and friends. it doesn't matter how old we are or why grade we're in, just still pray for them." reporting in falkville, sk, waay 31 news nate was riding with his father when the accident happened. he got out of his father's sight for a second. when his father found him, the a-t-v was on top of him. nate