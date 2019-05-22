Speech to Text for 05/22/19 Evening Weather

we are watching a weakening cold front to the west. it will stall and fall apart west of the shoals but a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible for areas closer to mississippi through the early evening today. the main headline continues to be the early season heat that will last well into next week. most areas will warm to the mid 90s by friday. considering how dry the valley will be by friday some areas could even warm to the upper 90s thanks to the dry soils and vegetation. heat index values at or above 100 degrees will also be possible through this memorial day weekend. try to find a way to stay cool and don't forget about sun protection.