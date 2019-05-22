Clear
Leshner Sentenced

438-Year sentence for sex crimes.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 12:10 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2019 12:10 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

a morgan county judge issued a sentence of 438 years to a man convicted of eight felony sex crimes against his stepdaughter and daughter. michael lesher was convicted in march on seven charges involving his stepdaughter and one involving his daughter. according to the decatur daily, morgan county district attorney scott anderson said they wanted to ensure that lesher quote "never breathes free air
