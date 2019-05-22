Speech to Text for Economic announcement today

happening today. governor kay ivey is ready to make a major economic development announcement for north alabama. we don't know what that announcement will be. but the governor will be making the big reveal near the new mazda- toyota plant contstruction site. waay 31's casey albritton is live with more about today's major economic news. casey? greg....alyssa... governor ivey is making the announcement here along old highway 20 near the new mazda toyota plant... and based off of previous announcements, it's possible this one could be related to the mazda toyota plant or i-565. back in april, governor ivey announced toyota is investing 50 million dollars for a manufacturing facility in athens... it would bring 400 new jobs to the area. this is related to the one- point-six billion dollar mazda- toyota manufacturing plant in huntsville. the new athens factory will provide seat systems for cars built at the huntsville location. the announcement could also be about i-565. in mid-april, governor ivey announced the widening of i-565 to six lanes... and the expansion of the interchange on i-65 at tanner and widening browns ferry road. both of these are part of the rebuild alabama act first year plan 2020. again, these are just topic ideas of what the governor could be announcing today... the announcement will be at 11am... we will have updates for you later today. live in madison, casey albritton ,waay 31 news.