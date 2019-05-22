Speech to Text for WEDC Foundation Drive 4UR Community event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was a great day to test drive a new car all for a good cause. the w-e-d-c foundation held a drive for your community event today... i was there and learned a little more about this very special non-profit organiztion and it's mission. today out at the space and rocket center you could test drive anyone of these cool cars... and the best part, the wedc foundation got 20-dollars for each ride to help raise scholorhsip money for women in our community. the wedc foundation executive director beth brooks told me more about the event. beth brooks / wedc foundation executive director 8:39:43:05- our scholarship dollars are given directly to each woman so she can use that for college, tuition, books, gas in her car,if she's a mom and she needs to help pay for child care, she can do that. we say that what ever makes their life a little bit easier, so they can stay focused on that end result of getting their college degree. wedc is a non-profit organization and its main focus is to help women go back to school. and complete their college degree. today i also met gina lara a recipient of a scholarship. she told me she is among the first generation in their family to attend college thanks to wedc. she will soon graduate with a degree in education. and plans to help children who experienced what she went through. 8:48:52:23- i really want to help ell students make sure they have the help they need in the class room. because i know they don't have that at home. bilingual. yes, bilingual. are you a native spanish speaker? yes, i move here in second grade so i just want to make sure the kids have someone to help them with that. this event all leads up to wedc s women honoring women event on september 19th, the biggest fundraiser for the year at the von brun center. over the last 18 years wedc has given out almost half-a million dollars in scholarship awards... lara told me the organization has changed her life. gina lara / 8:50:02:16 - i am beyond grateful. there are no words to describe it. today's event was sponsored by woody anderson ford and waay 31... and this year i'm really looking forward to being part of all the women honoring women events. where we recoginze women in the tennessee valley that are the outstanding leaders