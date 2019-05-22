Speech to Text for Certified nurse midwives back after 20 years

down when going through the area. a certified nurse midwife is now delivering babies at huntsville hospital for the first time in more than 20 years. certified nurse midwife, tiffany golub, will be delivering babies at huntsville hospital for women & children. she will also provide prenatal care and other services at women-4-women obgyn clinic. her focus is to provide patients as natural of a birth as possible in a hospital setting. she says she's overwhelmed by the support she's received. i've had very positive feedback from the patients back here in the office. it's been a great opportunity to educate people about what a nurse midwife is golub said a certified nurse midwife is separate from a certified professional midwife who only oversees in home births. after over 40 years -- the state just started issuing those licenses at the end of last