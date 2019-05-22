Speech to Text for Student killed in crash honored at graduation

more charges may be filed. new tonight at ten... as seniors graduated from buckhorn high school tonight ..they took time to remember their classmate who died in a car accident in december... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's finding out how jordan collier's legacy will live on... well after today... ... while over three hundred buckhorn high school seniors started the next phase of their lives here at the von braun center tonight... the graduation ceremony served as another piece of the grieving puzzle for jordan collier's family... nats: this iconic graduation song was met with excitement and happiness for hundreds in attendance at the v-b-c... but as jordan colliers family watched on from above the ceremony... they thought about the one student who should have been here... michael may/jordan colliers step dad "it just still hurts. it hasn't even been six months yet and the pain is still like it was yesterday." there was not a moment of silence for jordan... but there was this chair... draped in a cap and gown... with a single rose in the seat... to honor the former cheerleader... and j-r-o-t-c member... michael may/jordan colliers step dad "it means a lot to us that she was thought so highly of by her teachers and peers to be remembered." nats: this standing ovation was to celebrate all the seniors joining the military... which would have included jordan... who had joined the army reserves... instead... a hallway in buckhorn's j-r-o-t-c building is being named in her honor... and the jordan collier award has been created to honor the most outstanding cadet each year... michael may/jordan colliers step dad "it's such an honor to know that an award will be given in her name every year." jordan's car was hit by joshua getzinger... he's charged with leaving the scene of an accident where someone died... the madison county district attorney's office told waay 31 the case still has to be reviewed by a grand jury... jordan's family wants one thing... michael may/jordan colliers step dad "just justice. nothing is going to bring her back." the madison county district attorney's office does not have a timeline for when a grand jury will make a decision in this case... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...