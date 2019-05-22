Speech to Text for Stovehouse development ready to revitalize area

new tonight at ten ... the first of many grand openings in huntsville's stovehouse development is scheduled for this friday ... the hub is located on governors drive. it's expected to bring a boom in business -- and start a sort of "renaissance" for the area. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sarah singleterry took a tour of the property this afternoon ... she's live now to show us what's there - and what's to come ... if you turn onto 9th street by the well-known taco bus on governor's drive ... you'll run right into this ... it's just the beginning of what the stovehouse team has planned ... and it kicks off friday with the first grand opening .. sanders clayton "i'm excited for new places for young professionals to go and spend time." sanders clayton lives in huntsville and works near stovehouse ... "i think it's awesome that they're revitalizing that area. i think it's cool that they're kind of expanding the downtown area into the governors drive area." just this summer stovehouse will welcome five restaurants and a fitness studio ... with a coffee shop starting up in the fall ... director of marketing and communications steven jackson told me friday's event gives the public a taste of what's next ... steven jackson "friday is a chance for folks to come in and experience the campus. we're helping celebrate the grand opening of pourhouse which is the rooftop bar." but by next year ... jackson said the development will have 15 thousand square feet of modern industrial event space ... boutique shopping ... a brewery restaurant ... and 80 thousand additional square feet of office space ... sj "it will be far different in a year from now when all of the restaurants are online and the event space is online, but we will give people a little glimpse of that." clayton says developments like this are exactly what the city needs ... sc "the more life, the more nightlife for young professionals i think the more that people will stay around and raise families and continue to grow the economy here." before the bars ... food ... and shopping ... what's become known as stovehouse was originally a stove factory built back in the 1920s live in hsv ss waay 31 news ... councilman bill kling represents the stovehouse area and told us while he is excited about the development ... he's concerned there's not enough emphasis being put on the roads and traffic flow people use to get to places like stovehouse ... he specifically pointed out the work being done on clinton avenue now will create more traffic downtown