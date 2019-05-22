Speech to Text for JJ Kaplan recognized by Jewish Sports Review

uah basketball's jj kaplan is honored by the jewish sports review... the red shirt junior is part of this year's all american team. the bi monthly publication listed jj on the first team! congrats. jj started every game for the chargers, finishing with 8 double doubles on the year, that means two of his stats reached double digits in 8 games. the huntsville native finished the season ranked 11th overall in the conference in scoring. the jewish sports review has been covering jewish athletes