Speech to Text for Community Excited For Power Plant Improvements

was able to get away. new at six! the tennessee valley authority is giving browns ferry nuclear plant the largest-ever upgrade. the half a billion dollar upgrade will generage enough power, for an extra 300-thousand homes. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the plant in limestone county with reaction from neighbors. scottie? as tva is upgrading their three existing nuclear units here so that those units will now generate more power, everyone i've talked to is excited about the improvements. they tell me they think it will bring in more money and jobs to the area. richard terry, lives in limestone county "i was here back in '75 when it almost burned down and i got to work down there with the clean-up program." richard terry says browns ferry nuclear plant has been a part of his life for more than forty years. richard terry, lives in limestone county "i like nuclear power. i've always been for it. it's always been a lot of jobs for the community." so when he heard the plant is undergoing an enormous upgrade that will bring in more power, he sees nothing but positives for his community. and he told me its coming just in time for the nearby mazda- toyota plant. richard terry, lives in limestone county "with the upgrades that they're making, they can easily provide the energy for all of these new plants. and, as they provide that energy, these new plants are providing more and more jobs for our younger generation." and he's not the only one who thinks so. johnny darrington, lives in limestone county "i'm glad that they've got it. it'll bring some good jobs for young people. and i think it will bring in more business." both johnny darrington and richard terry believe the upgrade at the nuclear plant signals a bright future for the countyespecially after hearing the improvements will add at least twenty more years to the plant's operation. richard terry, lives in limestone county "it's thrilling to see what it's doing. our county is growing. it's growing tremendously, and we need places like this, doing what they're doing. and the extension means they're happy with where they are, and so we're excited about that." t-v-a officials tell this project is wrapping up, and they expect it to be complete some time this summer. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news