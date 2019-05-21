Speech to Text for Sheriff's Office Upgrading Bulletproof Vests

- marshall county "we've learned alot of the vests have already expired, some of them are near the expiration date." marshall county sheriff phil sims says some of the most important safety gear for is compromised. so he applied for a bulletproof vest grant through the state's department of justice. if approved, the doj and the sheriff's office would pay roughly 25 thousand dollars each...a pretty penny. these 2019 vests would be lighter, more comfortable, and protect against gunshots more effectively than the older vests. sims says explains how the vests become outdated, and less safe. take sot: sheriff phil sims - marshall county "after a certain amount of time, the fibers break down in the vest. 5 years is what they tell us, can they last longer? sure, any protection is better than none" take standup: the marshall county sheriffs office is looking to add 40 new bulletproof vests that come with metal inserts, like this one right here. they cover the chest and protect the vital organs. mike hardin lives in guntersville and says he constantly hears of law enforcement officers being attacked. take sot: mike hardin - lives in guntersville "you only have to watch the news daily to see whats going on out there and to learn that we may need a little upgrade in that area" three officers in auburn were shot sunday night while responding to a domestic violence call. one officer died ... two were injured when a man dressed in bulletproof gear opened fire. sims says the tragedy highlights how dangerous this job is. he says even if they do not receive the grant, they'll do whatever it takes to upgrade their safety equipment. take sot: phil sims - marshall county sheriff "if we get it, great. if we dont we'll still find a way to get those vests" because at the end of the day, sims says his team really has one mission. take sot: phil sims - marshall county sheriff "their goal is to do their job and to go home to their families... safely" in marshall county -- sd -- waay31 news.