Speech to Text for Hampton Cove Elementary School students learn with hot air balloon

students at hampton cove elementary school got a lesson on science, technology, engineering and math .... through hot air balloons. principal christina spivey says a parent approached her about bringing the remax alliance hot air balloon to the school to give kids a demonstration. spivey was on-board and said it was a fun way to keep the kids engaged during these last few days of school. we've had a huge focus on space education, stem education, and what a great way to end the year to have the hot air balloon here. to talk about how hot air rises and just to give the kids another idea of how we are getting things into the air spivey and some of the teachers took rides in the balloon, and also showed kids they can conquer their fears.