Speech to Text for McNair Junior High School students rap to history for class presentations

8th graders at mcnair junior high school got to learn history in a unique way -- to the beat of hip-hop. students learned about the settling of the americas and the conflicts that came with them -- but not from just hitting the books. instead they worked with teaching artists to learn through poety -- hip hop -- and music production. it all built up to today -- where they gave presentations on what they learned by rapping to the music of the cultures they were taught about. "students here today have been able to take what they've been learning in social studies class about different history, different cultures, and now use that to create creative expression with it. so they've created songs, created raps, and on top of that they've learned to use software to create the music using instrumentation that the cultures would have had availability to them" the program was part of a collaboration with the "north alabama arts education collaborate."