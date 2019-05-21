Speech to Text for New Silver Airways plane flies out of Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a brand new airplane is flying out of huntsville international. silver airways has a new fleet of planes called the a-t-r 600. huntsville is one of the first airports in the country to have them. passengers took the first trip this morning ... destined for orlando. silver airlines says the new plane is safer and more efficient ... and uses advanced technology. but you'll notice the leather seating, more leg room and larger overhead bins. the airport also explained what it means for passengers. i think that them expanding their fleet to this market means that they're interested in staying... frontier has just upgraded some equipment too...and so it's really nice to see them responding well to the market and we think it will continue to do great things for us silver airlines has been flying out of huntsville since last september.