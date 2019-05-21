Speech to Text for Marshall County Jail fixing holes in cells

we have brand new pictures of damage inside the marshall county jail. the new sheriff has been making changes since he took over six months ago. now he hopes the repairs are on the fast track. waay31's steven dilsizian is in marshall county this afternoon to explain the damage, and why it'll cost a small fortune to fix. sheriff phil sims tells me dozens of jail cells are damaged. some have giant holes in the walls. some have doors that won't lock. and he says repairing the damage permanently is his top priority. "some of them you can crawl through...." that's how marshall county sheriff phil sims described the holes in jail cell walls. sims tells me the damaged holding cells were already a problem when he took over as sheriff... and they've only gotten worse. take sot: phil sims - marshall county sheriff "the actual blocks, the structure of the jail has been damaged over the years and its in need of repairs... it keeps some of our cell doors from locking and properly closing" sims says there used to be an intercom system between cells, but over the years, inmates have removed the parts and created holes. temporary repairs have been made, but the sheriff says it's dangerous. the solution needs to be permanent. take sot: phil sims - marshall county sheriff "it's never been repaired so you can hand stuff between.... you could lock all your doors but you could still go from cell to cell to cell" and this is no cheap repair.... sims estimates it will cost more than 500-thousand dollars. brianna alexus has lived in guntersville her entire life. when she heard of the damage, she immediately thought of the safety issues. take sot: brianna alexus - lives in guntersville "the inmates safety.... and the officers... the guards safety" the sheriff knows these issues put everyone at risk and can lead to sneaking contraband. sims tells me on wednesday, the county commission will vote on awarding a construction bid. if that happens, he wants to waste no time getting the walls fixed. take sot: phil sims - marshall county sheriff "hopefully immediately... within a few days we can start getting people in" im told some inmates will be moved to another block, even putting two inmates in one cell while the damaged cells get repaired. in marshall co -- sd -- waay31 news.